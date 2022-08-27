We start our Week 1 Big Country High School’s Blowup of the Week.

This one is a good one because the team took this blowup all the way to Jerry’s World last year.

The Hawley Bearcats blowup is our week one blowup of the week. This thing looks to be about 15 feet tall and it is sponsored by the Hawley Sports Booster Club.

Our favorite part about this blowup is the Bearcats mascot on the opening of it as if they’re saying, ‘Here comes your Bearcats’ and all of them come out with some sort of flag flying in the air.

Hawley ended up winning their season opener against Jim Ned 30-7.

They play the Roosevelt Eagles next.