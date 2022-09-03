Big Country High School’s Blowup of the Week continues with this weeks, week 2 pick.

The Bangs Dragons blowup is week 2 blowup of the week. Their blowup is a huge green helmet that says Bangs on the front and Dragons on the side. The face mask opens up, letting the Dragons run out of it.

The players can be seen carrying the Lone Star state flag, US flag, and showing off their high school pride with their school flag as well.

The Dragons gave their last two opponents a scare early on in the game by being the first to score. This past Friday, the Dragons fell 42-18 to the Comanche Indians. They are now 0-2.

Bangs will face Grace Creek next week.