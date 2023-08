ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The BCH Sports team kicked off Friday night with it’s premiere show KTAB Football Extreme (KFX) for the upcoming season of Texas high school football.

It’s a packed show covering all things football here in Abilene and the Big Country.

Every Friday night under the lights, we capture and bring you the highlights, sounds of the game, cheerleaders of the week, and so much more from 57 schools.

The first KFX with game action is next week August 25th on KTAB.