More times and locations will be added as information comes.

District 2-5A Div. I

Abilene High vs. Aledo

Friday, December 1, 7 p.m. at Memorial Stadium, Stephenville

District 2-4A Div. I

Brownwood vs. Decatur

Friday, December 1, 7 p.m. at McLane Stadium, Waco

District 4-2A Div. I

Hawley vs. Stratford

Friday, December 1, 6 p.m. at Lowry Field, Lubbock

*If Lowry hosts a double header they will play at 4 p.m.

District 6-2A Div. II

Albany vs. Collinsville

Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m. at Hawk Stadium, Iowa Park

District 8-A Div. I

STATE SEMIFINALS

Westbrook vs. Happy

Friday, December 1, 6:30 p.m. at Lubbock Christian

TAPPS 6-Man Div. II

CHAMPIONSHIPS

Abilene Christian vs. Covenant Christian School-Conroe

Thursday, November 30, 7 p.m. at Waco ISD Stadium