Big Country Playoff Schedule

Matchup: AHS vs. El Paso Eastwood
Location: Fort Stockton
Date/Time: Saturday, December 12th @ 3 PM
Round: Bi-District
Matchup: Cooper vs. Mansfield Summit
Location: Abilene (Shotwell Stadium)
Date/Time: Friday, December 11th @ 7 PM
Round: Bi-District
Matchup: Wylie vs. Grapevine
Location: Grapevine
Date/Time: Friday, December 11th @ 7 PM
Round: Bi-District
Matchup: Jim Ned vs. Mount Vernon
Location: Globe Life Park
Date/Time: Friday, December 11th @ 3:15 PM
Round: State Semifinals
Matchup: May vs. Sterling City
Location: AT&T Stadium
Date/Time: Wednesday, December 16th @ 2 PM
Round: State Finals