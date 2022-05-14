Softball regionals has come and gone for teams here around the Big Country this past week.

Several competed Saturday for a spot in the Regional Semifinal or Final (Class 1A).

In Class 3A, The Merkel Lady Badgers went head to head with the Coahoma Lady Bulldogs at ACU in game 2 today. Coahoma leads the series 1-0.

The Lady Badgers’ season came to a close falling to the Lady Bulldogs, 9-6. Coahoma swept the series 2-0.

In 2A, The Albany Lady Lions and Hamlin Lady Pied Pipers played a three-game series.

The Lady Lions took game one, but the Lady Pied Pipers went 2-0 today to win the series.

In 1A, The Eula Lady Pirates and Aspermont Lady Hornets here at Cooper, Eula swept the series 2-0 to advance to the Regional Final where they will take on the Hermleigh Lady Cardinals.