The UIL girls playoff brackets have been updated and Regional Quarterfinals are these next two days.

In 3A, the #5 Jim Ned Lady Indians take on the Brock Lady Eagles Monday at 6:00 p.m. in Cisco.

In 2A, the Cisco Lady Loboes play the #3 Lipan in Comanche and Haskell hosts #13 Stamford. Both games are set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday.

In 1A, the Eula Lady Pirates take on #8 Hermleigh here at Wylie and #9 Highland takes on #21 Westbrook at Colorado City, both at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Now onto boys basketball, it’s Bi-District week for them.

The Cougars’ clinched their district with a win last week against Lubbock Monterey. The Cooper Cougars are taking on the Canyon Randall Raiders Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Post.

Next is the Wylie Bulldogs, they play the Amarillo Tascosa Rebels. That game is set for Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. in Childress.

In 4A, Brownwood against Vernon, battle of the Lions, Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in Graham.

In 3A, The Jim Ned Indians against the Crane Cranes Monday in San Angelo, tip off at 6:00 p.m.

In 2A, the Hawley Bearcats travel to Graham Monday to play Archer City at 6:00 p.m.

The #23 Cisco Loboes take on the Windthorst Trojans Tuesday at 6:00 P.M. in Breckenridge.

Finally, in 1A, a doubleheader will take place in Merkel on Monday.

Eula takes on Westbrook at 6:00 p.m. and May against Highland after at 7:30 p.m.

On Tuesday, Ira and Baird travel to Merkel against one another at 6:30 p.m. and Hermleigh plays after the girls game against Cross Plains at 7:30 p.m. at Wylie.