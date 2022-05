CLASS 2A SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINAL:

Wylie vs. Aledo

3-game series

Game 1: Thursday 6 pm- Weatherford College

Game 2: Friday 1 pm- ACU

Game 3: Saturday 5 pm (if needed)- Iowa Park

CLASS 4A BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL:

Snyder vs. Stephenville

3-game series

Game 1: Thursday 7 pm- ACU

Game 2: Saturday 1 pm- HSU

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

CLASS 2A BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL:

#5 Anson vs. #6 New Home

3-game series Game 1: Friday at 12 pm- Lubbock Christian Univ. Game 2: Saturday at 12 pm- ACU Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

CLASS 2A BASEBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL:

#8 Albany vs. Clarendon

Games: TBA

CLASS 1A BASEBALL REGIONAL FINAL:

#1 Ira vs. #2 Nazareth

3-game series

Game 1: Friday at 7 pm

Game 2: Saturday at 5 pm

Game 3: 30 minutes after game 2 if needed

All games will be played at Lubbock Cooper

CLASS 2A SOFTBALL REGIONAL FINAL:

Stamford vs. Hamlin

One-game playoff

Wednesday, May 25th 7:30 p.m. at ACU