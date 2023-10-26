HAWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The 9th ranked Hawley Bearcats host the 12th ranked Stamford Bulldogs Friday in a district matchup.

Both teams enter undefeated in district play, the winner of this game clinches a share of the district title.

“It been hard not to look ahead to this game on the previous weeks, but just our goal is to just win every play, take it one play at a time and don’t look ahead until you get there,” said Keagan Ables.

Hawley, the defending Class 2A Division II State Champions, has been riding throughout the season with a target on their backs.

But this is the kind of game most athletes dream of playing in, and the Bearcats are ready to go.

Landon Sykora said, “You know we’ve been having a lot of success throwing the ball, now we just got to put it on the ground run with it. Defensively they can throw it, they can run it, just have to stop them.”

“Oh I feel good, I think our kids are ready,” said Head coach Mitch Ables.

“Stamford’s going to be ready too. I mean it’s exciting it’s what you want out of a high school season is two great football teams playing for a share of the district title,” coach Ables added.

It’s senior night for the Bearcats and they’re scheduled to play in Hawley if weather permitting.