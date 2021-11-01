Big plays lead to Wylie loss to Lubbock Cooper

The Wylie Bulldogs are not out of the playoffs picture, but they have to depend on others to keep the season going.

The Bulldogs controlled their own destiny until Friday night’s loss to the Lubbock Cooper Pirates.

Cooper exploded for 21 points at the end of the 1st quarter and the start of the 2nd quarter, and that ended up being the difference in the game.

Clay Martin said, “No question. It felt like the game plan was going well and had made some huge stops defensively and really played well, other than five plays, all night defensively. We just gave up some big plays and had some turnovers mixed in there, and it didn’t take long to get out of hand. You’ve got to give them all the credit in the world. They made those plays and are really good defensively, so we knew it was going to have to turn into a low scoring game and a game in which field position was the name of the game, and once you got behind it made it a lot more difficult.”

Here’s what has to happen this week. Wylie has to beat Plainview in Plainview, and they need Wichita Falls to beat Wichita Falls Rider and Lubbock Cooper to beat Canyon Randall.

All three games start at 7 p.m.