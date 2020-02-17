Live at 1pm ET: Analysis, updated odds to win rain-postponed Daytona 500

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — After an abrupt line of storms forced a postponement of Sunday’s Daytona 500, who has the edge to win the Big Race when we restart on Monday afternoon?

Co-hosts Dan Lucas and Kevin Connolly are joined by #66 driver Timmy Hill, currently sitting in tenth place after twenty laps, to breakdown the postponement’s impact on the race on Countdown to Daytona, live at 1:00pm ET on this app or website!

Watch the Daytona 500 at 4:00pm EST on your local FOX station or on the FOX Sports App.