The Brownwood Lions are trying to get back in the playoffs for the 14th year in a row.

Everyone likes to take the field, go to work, or do a job with experienced people.

That is what is happening with the Lions.

Brownwood takes the field with 20 seniors this season.

That’s a lot of experience and leadership, and head coach Sammy Burnett says that will help his team succeed this year.

Sammy Burnett said, “It’s important for us to have strong leadership and a strong senior class. It means it’s become important to the program to have strong seniors. We’ve got a good group of guys that are confident now. They know the speed of the game, and they know what’s expected of them, and they are leading out here. They are showing the younger guys what it takes to be a varsity football player.”

Marsello Hooker said, “Experience? We got a lot of experience on the team. Yeah. We got a lot of experience. Growing up, we’ve been playing together since we were little, so we have a bond. That’s why this coming season we are going to be really unstoppable.”

Ike Hall said, “Leadership! We’ve got a lot of leadership in this senior class. Our o-line is amazing with the leadership. They help us a lot. They help me out a lot, too.”

Ike Hall is the only returning starter on the offensive side, but a lot of the new starters played a lot last year.

Brownwood is picked to win District 2-4A Division I.