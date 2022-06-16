Brad Harman has been hired as the next head baseball coach at Abilene High School.

Harman brings 24 years of coaching experience to Abilene ISD, including 17 years as a head baseball coach with an overall record of 317-167-6. He most recently served as the head baseball coach and defensive coordinator in football for Big Spring ISD. Under Harman’s leadership, the Big Spring High School baseball program won the 2022 District 3-4A championship and the Class 4A Region 1 Bi-District championship. Harman was also named the 2022 District 3-4A Coach of the Year.

“I feel incredibly blessed to have the opportunity to become the head baseball coach at Abilene High School,” said Harman. “When you see the Abilene High logo it means something, and I am honored and proud to lead this program and push these young men to achieve great things. Our entire family is excited to join this amazing community and the great AISD school system.”

Prior to coaching in Big Spring, Harman led the baseball program and was the defensive coordinator in football for Monahans-Wickett-Pyote ISD. Due to his success at Monahans High School, he was named the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 4A North All-Star Coach in 2018 and the District 4-4A Coach of the Year in 2014. The football program’s defense was also ranked #1 overall in District 2-4A three times during Harman’s six-year tenure in Monahans.

“The Abilene ISD Athletics Department is extremely excited to welcome Brad Harman as the new head baseball coach for Abilene High School,” said Jim Garfield, AISD Executive Director of Athletics. “Coach Harman brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our AISD coaching family. His enthusiasm and passion for the game of baseball is unmatched.”

Harman’s previous experience also includes serving as head baseball coach for Lago Vista ISD, Llano ISD, and Coahoma ISD. He holds a bachelor’s degree from Angelo State University and is an active member of the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association, for which he serves as the director of the All-State and State Polls.

