Black Shirt defense leads Abilene High to Christmas Week football

The Abilene High Eagles are still rolling in the 2020 playoffs after a win over North Crowley last Friday. You can take a look at the 12-7 score and immediately realize it was defensive game. The Eagle defense gave up a touchdown early but did in fact stand tall for the remainder of the game and put on a commendable performance.

Dylan Worgull said, “We just really came together and did our job. Really just came out and I don’t think they were ready for us. I think we were just really ready for this game and we had a plan and executed it correctly and it all came out right.”

Maison Dickinson said, “It was great. It was what we expected, to just come out and play hard nosed football and it felt good knowing we held them to only 7 points. It’s just a great accomplishment as a defense.”

AHS is pumped to be moving on, but they also expect greatness from this team. They’ve enjoyed silencing the doubters and powering through in this tough season.

Jayton Stuckey said, “It’s great to prove ourselves and that was our word of the week last week was prove. We’re just proving to everybody that we belong in the playoffs and that we’re gonna continue to be in the playoffs.”

Now the Eagles get to play around Christmas time which is special for any team that gets the opportunity. For AHS, there’s not many presents better than playing during the holidays.

Phonzo Dotson said, “It’s very special, we haven’t been here in a very long time. I’m sure the coaches are very happy too and the team’s happy. It just feels good, because we’re bringing blood back into the program and we’re trying to set a trend to where we belong here.”

Abilene High faces Denton Guyer Saturday at 3:15 in Globe Life Field.