Abilene High snapped a five-year losing streak to the Tascosa Rebels with a 42-20 victory on Friday night.

The Eagles defense was the real story in the victory.

The Black Shirts gave up an early touchdown, and took over from that point on.

They forced three fumbles on the night, and all three turnovers led to scores.

That’s the kind of night an old defensive coordinator can get behind.

Mike Fullen said, “When you are playing that type of offense, anytime you can steal possessions from them, it’s a big deal, and the turnovers are stealing a possession. I thought our guys did a good job. We played really good team ball by getting turnovers and getting it back to the offense and those guys got points with it. We also gave them a dose of their own medicine with an 18 play drive and 14 of those are runs.”

Abilene High continues District 2-5A Division I play this week with a road game up in Amarillo.

The 2-0 Eagles visit the 0-2 Caprock Longhorns on Friday night at 7 p.m.