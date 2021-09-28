Black Shirts lead Abilene High to victory

The Abilene High Eagles started district play with a bang.

They beat Odessa Permian 42-21. The offense was impressive on Friday night, but the defense was great against the Panthers option offense.

The Blackshirts held Permian to just 99 yards on the ground and 281 total yards.

As a former defensive coordinator, head coach Mike Fullen liked what he saw.

Fullen said, “Our guys just played good assignment football. That’s what you have to do against a team like that. That’s an option based team. Everybody’s got a job to do. The football isn’t really the issue. You’re assignment is the issue. Our guys did a fantastic job of doing their job. Coach Williamson put a really good plan together, and having played Tascosa earlier in the year really help us with playing that offense, again. You put a plan together, and it’s really the players job to execute it on Friday night, and they did it to a tea.”

The Eagles come back to Shotwell Stadium for their showdown with Midland Legacy this week.

Just in case you didn’t know, Legacy used to be known as Midland Lee.

They have a new name, but the Rebels are still plenty good.