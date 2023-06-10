ABILENE, Texas (BCH Sports) – The big football game for graduated seniors took place Saturday night at Hugh Sandifer Stadium.

For most players, it was their last time they were able to suite up and take the field.

Players from across the Big Country and the Concho Valley area brought their talents right here to the Key City in the 24th annual FCA All-Star Festival game.

The Blue team beat the Red team with a final score of 24-14 and claimed bragging rights.

In the first quarter, the Blue team hoped on the board first with a field goal going up 3-0. This taking place just a few plays later off an interception off the Red team.

The Red team continued to put up a fight, taking the lead with a two-yard touchdown in the second.

By the second half, the Blue team took off and never looked back. They were able to score three more touchdowns to secure the victory.

Although the Blue got the win, all players left victorious.