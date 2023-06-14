EASTLAND, Texas (BCH Sports) – Eastland ISD announced it’s Athletic Director James Morton resigned as head football coach, but plans to remain as A.D. for the time being.

After this decision, Bobby Schuman was then named as the new head football coach of the Mavericks.

Since 2017, Schuman says he’s learned a lot while working under Morton as special teams coordinator.

And although this is a big role to fill, Schuman is grateful for the opportunity.

New Eastland head football coach Bobby Schuman said, “I don’t think it’s more of a position, but like a responsibility. Coming in behind coach Morton which was a great mentor, I learned a lot from him and honored to fill his shoes. I don’t know if I can fill his shoes, but he obviously guided the program in the right direction and it’s in a good place. I’m excited to continue that.”

“When I first got here I learned a lot, bought into it. The buy in didn’t change, the title doesn’t make you different. I don’t think kids follow titles they follow people so you have to be intentional with that. You know put them first. That’s what this is about is setting them up for success,” Schuman added.

Schuman takes over a program that’s claimed two district titles and six playoff appearances.

Last season Eastland went 1-9.