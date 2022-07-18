The 2022 Texas West Little League State Tournament took place this weekend and concluded today.

The Wylie 8-10 All-Stars played East Brownsville today for their leagues first ever state championship.

The All-Stars run-ruled 17-6 in four innings to claim the title.

The team concludes their season with an undefeated record, and so much more to prove when next year comes.

Head Coach Brandon Lunsford said, “I’m just so excited for these boys. They’ve never given up, they’ve never quit. I mean, they fight. It’s been the summer of our lives it’s been a great time. I mean, they’ve set a standard, the 12-year-olds last year. They set a standard for Wylie Little League and we’re just trying to meet that. I mean, these boys right here. They’ve raised the expectations. Winning this was the expectation.”

The Wylie 10-12 All-Stars played Lubbock Western to defend their crown.

Lubbock Western handed Wylie its’ first loss of the season, winning in extra innings 10-9, and forced a game two on the All-Stars.

Wylie quickly turned up the heat in game two early on to go on to win 16-1 in four innings.

This is the team’s second straight state title.

Head Coach Derek Tuley said, “Yeah, I think it’s a good balance of, ‘Hey enjoy the moment.’ This is a championship. We’ve talked about it as coaches a lot. Not everybody gets to compete in championship games. They’ve had a few opportunities to do that and compete well. So now it’s about enjoying it and relax. Get some good rest, then we’ll get geared back up to compete in Regionals.”

Wylie’s 12U All-Stars compete at Regionals in Waco, TX August 4th.