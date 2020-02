It's a new era at Wylie High School. With the recent news of legendary Head Coach Hugh Sandifer retiring after 41 years with Wylie, the school board voted Friday afternoon to go with an internal candidate, Clay Martin, to take over as the Head Football Coach and Athletic Director.

New Head Coach Clay Martin said, "I'm obviously really excited about the opportunity to continue what Coach Hugh Sandifer has done and what we've all done, all of us together. This school, this administration, being able to represent them and to lead the athletic program just means the world to me."