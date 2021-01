The Haskell Maidens are in the middle of an impressive season with a 17-2 record. Those two losses came from class 5A school Wichita Falls Rider. Haskell is in undefeated in district play and looks to win the title with two remaining games. Head coach Michael Skelton says his team is full of experience.

Skelton said, "We haven't changed anything, we graduated one kid last year and we had the core of our girls coming back, so there's a comfort level in the stuff that we do, in fact I think our defense is better than it was last year just because of that comfort level. We brought four out of five starters back, so there's a lot of experience on the floor right now."