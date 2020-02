ABILENE, Texas. – McMurry University Softball will open a historic season this weekend in Abilene, as the team will play Southwestern (Texas) at the newly-opened Edwards Field on Friday, Feb. 14 at 3 p.m.

McMurry Softball will enter its third season of existence in 2020, but more importantly, will have its own on-campus facility to host games going forward. The War Hawks are scheduled to host 20 games at Edwards Field, including the first seven games of the season pending the future scheduling of Trinity (Texas).