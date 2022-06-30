Abilene ISD Executive Director of Athletics Jim Garfield announced that the district has hired Brandon Hudson as the new head girls basketball coach at Cooper High School.

“Brandon Hudson is a shining star in the coaching profession,” Garfield said. “We believe that the girls are going to love playing for him. He has a great basketball IQ and will bring an up-tempo style of play to Cooper High School.”



Hudson joins the Cooper coaching staff after spending the last two seasons as the head girls basketball coach at Thurgood Marshall High School in Fort Bend ISD. Before his time at Marshall, Hudson spent two seasons in the same coaching position at Clear Brook High School.

“My excitement level is off the charts, and I can’t wait to get to Abilene and get started,” Hudson said. “The opportunity to return to West Texas was a big draw when I began thinking about this job, not to mention the great reputation of Cooper High School. My top priority is to come in and start building relationships with the players and coaches and then get to work.”

Hudson got his coaching and teaching career started at Lubbock Estacado High School in January 2012 where he served as a teacher and coached football, basketball, and track and field. Cooper principal Lyndsey Williamson said she is looking forward to adding Hudson to the Cougar coaching staff.

“We are excited for Coach Hudson and his family to join the Cooper family,” Williamson said. “His experience, energy, and knowledge of the game are the perfect combination for our girls basketball program.”

A 2011 graduate of Texas Tech University, Hudson will begin his duties leading the Cooper girls basketball program in August.