Breckenridge advances to quarterfinals of the State 7-on-7 tournament.

The Division II and Division III State 7-on-7 tournaments finished up on Friday in College Station.

The Breckenridge Buckaroos had the best day of the six area teams in the championship round. The Bucks advanced to the quarterfinals with wins over Silsbee and Carthage before falling to Dumas by 1-point.

Jim Ned and Brownwood both lost in the first round on Friday morning.

The Hawley Bearcats had the best day in Division III from the Big Country. They beat Palmer in the first round but lost to Franklin after that.

Eastland’s only loss of the tournament came in the first round on Friday, and Albany was eliminated by Rosebud.