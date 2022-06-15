The Breckenridge Buckaroos 7 on 7 Football team has been putting on a show over the past several weeks.

The Buckaroos impressive play so far this summer has helped them punched their ticket to the state tournament.

With another year of experience under their belts, this group of young footballers believes they have what it takes to make a statement in their new district.

“The details, they are important and I think with the teams that are really good at doing the small details, and the teams that aren’t, it shows. Last year we had a really good shot but, we got inside the 5-yard-line several times and didn’t score, but I feel like with us just maturing and getting older that I think that we really do have a good shot at winning district,” said Chase Lehr.

“I think we have an opportunity with this senior class. There’s some leadership and there’s some talent there, that gives us a chance. Can we create the chemistry we had a year ago to take those steps in the right direction? Can we go finish it and get into the playoffs and try to win a playoff game,” said Breckenridge Head Football Coach Casey Pearce.

The Texas High School 7 on 7 State Tournament will take place June 23rd-25th at Veterans Park over in College Station.