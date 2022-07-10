Preseason for high school football is less than a month away, and the Breckenridge Buckaroos are poised to have an exciting season.

With numerous starters returning for their senior year, the Buckaroos will be in a position to compete and maybe even make a statement in their new district after realignment.

Head Coach Casey Pearce knows that in order to be the best, you have to beat the best, and their schedule is no joke.

“We didn’t trade out of opponents in this new district. Jim Ned, Clyde, Bowie, Vernon, Iowa Park, no slouches. We’ve got our work cut out for us. We’ve got a competitive non-district schedule ahead of us and we’ve just got to get ready. We’ve got to worry about what we can control, and that’s the Buckaroos, and how we work every day. We can put some days together this summer, and we’ve got 28 workout days. If we make those productive, we’ve got a chance,” said Breckenridge Buckaroos Head Football Coach Casey Pearce.

The Breckenridge Buckaroos open up their 2022 season at home against the Jacksboro Tigers. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm on Friday, August 26th.