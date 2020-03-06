Breckenridge hires Casey Pearce as head football coach and athletic director

Breckenridge hired former Buckaroo and Longview defensive coordinator Casey Pearce to be athletic director and head football coach on Friday morning.

Pearce is a member of the Breckenridge class of 1993 and told the Longview News-Journal, “…there are two places where I would want to be the head coach and those are Longview and Breckenridge.”

He coached in Longview since 2006, and he helped lead the Lobos to the 2018 state championship. In addition to being the defensive coordinator, Pearce was the head track coach for the Lobos.

In 2019, the Peace led Lobos defense gave up just 122 points in eleven games.

He takes over for Casey Hubble. Hubble was 29-40 in six seasons as the leader of the Buckaroos.