Breckenridge is expecting a long run in 2019

Having depth is a key factor to the success of a football team, especially at this day and age in high school football. For the Breceknridge Buckaroos, they may be short with numbers but they certainly have enough players out there to get the job done this season. A year in which they are looking to make a deep playoff run in 2019. Here’s what coach Hubble had to say about where his roster is at at this time. “

Head Coach Casey Hubble said, “We’ve got a really small junior class so our varsity numbers are going to be pretty small so we’re going to probably have about 23 kids on the varsity but we really like those 23. There’s a lot of guys that are going to be two-way starters but we have some guys that have really been developing also and the expectations haven’t changed, got a lot of new faces but that’s where we are headed.”

Baker said, “When speaking with Coach Hubble he says his starting quarterback Owen Woodward, a multisport athlete will be a key too success here in 2019 and will expect Woodward to have a huge year for the Buckaroos.”

Hubble said, “I think who he is as a person is his best attribute it bleeds over to everything he does. There’s never a time where he’s not doing something. He goes from football to basketball to baseball to track to golf and pulls straight A’s while he’s doing it. He’s going to do a great job for us. I believe he’s going to have a big year. He’s a dual threat guy… He can run well and I just look foward to seeing what we can make happen with him.”

The Buckaroos kick off the 2019 season here at home when they take on Jacksboro.