Brekke brings positive energy to the Bulldogs with size and style

The Wylie Bulldogs basketball team is in a great position to clinch a playoff spot this season and a considerable amount of credit should go to their big man, Avery Brekke.

Brekke is a junior listed at 6’6” and 212 pounds. Size has always been an advantage to him and he’s enjoyed playing the game since he was little.

Brekke said, “I just started playing when I was younger and I just loved it. To be the biggest guy out there, it can feel good sometimes. Once you start having good games and getting hot, it starts to feel really good.”

Wylie head coach Gregg Ruffin is thankful for leader like Brekke and knows he sets a prime example for the entire Bulldog program.

Gregg Ruffin said, “He’s a great kid, and he’s a great role model. If a kid walks up to him he’s going to talk to him. It’s good when you can have that kind of kid on your team that people can look up to.”

Brekke brings and old school Shaquille O’Neal style of post play to the floor and can make his dominance known in most facets of the game.

Brekke said, “I kind of embraced that and really started to work on some old school post moves, and they work. They are always reliable. You have to work on skills because there can always be someone bigger than you, and so you have to work on your speed and that stuff, so you can always have those to fall back on in case those don’t work out.”

Brekke and the Bulldogs are ready to slam their way into the playoffs with three remaining games.