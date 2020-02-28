Brooke Galvin taking leadership role for Jim Ned

RICHARDSON, Texas – Keilee Burke's blocked shot as time expired sealed a 65-63 win for Hardin-Simmons over LeTourneau in the quarterfinals of the American Southwest Conference Tournament on Thursday evening in Richardson.

Burke had a huge defensive night with 21 rebounds and she added three blocked shots as the Cowgirls outrebounded the Yellowjackets 49-36. The 21 rebounds were the most in an ASC quarterfinal game and two off the ASC Tournament record. It was her second career 20-rebound game.