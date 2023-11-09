BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Brownwood Lions are moving on to the second round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs after beating San Elizario, 56-0, at Gordon Wood Stadium.

The Ike Hall to Morsello Hooker combination was lethal in the first half. Hall found Hooker for three touchdown passes.

Brownwood’s other first half touchdown came on a punt return.

The second half was more of the same potent Brownwood offense. The Lions scored four more touchdowns to finish off the scoring.

The Lions improve to 10-1 on the 2023 season with the victory.