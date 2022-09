The Brownwood Lions and the Hawley Beracats are the highest ranked Big Country schools in this week’s Harris Ratings Top 25.

The Lions are ranked fifth in Class 4A Division I, and Hawley is ranked third in Class 2A Division I.

A total of eleven area schools are ranked in this week’s ratings.

CLASS 5A DIV. I

14)Wylie

22)CHS Cougars

CLASS 4A DIV. I

5)Brownwood

CLASS 3A DIV. I

10)Breckenridge

CLASS 2A DIV. I

3)Hawley

7)Coleman

9)Cisco

24)Stamford

CLASS 2A DIV. II

7)Albany

18)Cross Plains