Brownwood begins play in toughest district in Class 4A Division I

The Brownwood Lions are 2-3 as they head into District 5-4A Division I play this week.

The challenge they face in district play is huge.

Stephenville, Waco La Vega, and, Friday’s opponent, Midlothian Heritage are all ranked in the Top 10 by Harris Ratings.

Head coach Sammy Burnett says his guys continue to grow as they head down the road to the playoffs.

Sammy Burnett said, “I think every week they’re growing every week they become more accustomed to what they’re doing, and the position they’re playing. We ask them to become masters of the craft, and what we mean by that is whatever position you play to the best of your ability. Do your job, so that someone else can do theirs.”

Junior Martinez said, “It’s your goal to go out there it’s the playoffs. You want to get that long playoff run, and it’s just exciting to play every game, home and away, in front of the fans hoping to make it to Jerry’s World.”

Elias Huerta Doud said, “I still feel like we aren’t playing to our potential. We have a lot of potential, and I don’t feel like our team bond is there, yet. I feel like once we get our team bond together, we’re gonna be good.”

Brownwood and Midlothian Heritage meet on Friday.

They play at Gordon Wood Stadium at 7 p.m.