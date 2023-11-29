BROWNWOOD, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Brownwood Lions move on to the regional finals for the first time since 2015. The success this group has hails from years of development of pride, honor, and tradition.

Sammy Burnett said, “I always had a vision of getting it back where it used to be when I was growing up. Brownwood won all their state championships, and the pride in the community, the pride in the kids, and the program that was had that I was blessed to be able to go through. I wanted to give that back to this community and the kids. It’s been six years and these kids started as seventh graders. We had them for their whole career. All they know is what we know and that’s the Brownwood way.

One of those players, Zakk Zabecki, had a spectacular performance Last Friday. Finishing with a pic-six that was the final score in the Lions 37-17 victory.

Zakk Zabecki said, “Ah, you know, we were supposed to watch for the back out. I saw the back out and it was like what coach was telling me all week, ‘go get it’ and I did. He threw the ball to him, and from there it was ‘run down the field.’ I mean that felt amazing knowing that I made a play that helped the entire team.”

The senior’s interception was the third forced turnover by the defense.

Sammy Burnett continued, “We told them we had to be ferocious and had to swarm the football. We had to be more physical than their front five. Their front five was really good and really big. I thought we did a great job up front, our linebackers played extremely aware, and we were sound in the back end. You have to be more physical than a team that’s highly physical, and we were able to do that. We imposed our will on them and I don’t think they were used to that.”

The Lions strive to make it further than the team from 9 seasons ago.

And they’ll do it through that same pride, honor, tradition, and confidence of the Brownwood way.

When they play the Decatur Eagles Friday at McClane Stadium in Waco.

Zakk Zabecki continued, “To beat Decatur, we have to keep our heads in the game. I mean these guys are tricky. They like to run all these little things all the other teams kind of fall for. We don’t want to fall for them.”

Ike Hall said, “Be us, play our game, do what we do, and that’s what I feel like we got to do.”

The Lions and the Eagles kick it off at 7 p.m.