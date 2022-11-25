The #9 ranked Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls Coyotes met halfway here in the Key City to go head-to-head at Wildcat Stadium (ACU).

The Lion’s offense had a spectacular first half of offense, with Ike Hall connecting with two different receivers, Thad Hinds and Jordan Leach to give Brownwood a 17-12 lead heading into halftime.

The Coyotes regrouped during the break and outscored the Lions 29-2 in the second half.

Cameron Gould for Wichita Falls had four rushing touchdowns on the night to help the Coyotes push past the Lions.

Brownwood falls, 41-19 and ends their season with a 10-3 record.