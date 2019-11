The Brownwood Lions are moving on after a late field goal by Zach Strong to escape Apogee Stadium with a 37-35 victory over Alvarado.

This is just Brownwood’s 5th 11-win season since 1995.

Brownwood will take on Argyle on Friday, November 29th at 1 PM/1:30 PM at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in the third round of the playoffs.