The Brownwood Lions caught the attention of a lot of people around the state with their easy victory over Marble Falls in Week 2.

Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team jumped 24 places in the Harris Ratings this week, and they are ranked sixth in the state in Class 4A Division I.

Seniors are the key, according to Burnett.

He says their leadership was important to show the new players the way to get it done.

Head coach Sammy Burnett said, “It’s important for our upper classman to set the example and be role models for our younger kids. They dream of being in the postion those guys are in, and it’s important to me that they lead and they’re doing a great job at that. I get emotional about that because this is a program that I grew up in. We had strong leadership, we had great culture, we had great family and I’m seeing reflections of the past coming through these kids.”

Quinten McCarty said, “I just remeber how I was thinking, how I was playing and if I was way smarter and if I prepared better than what I did then is what has made me better in the games on Fridays.”

Chance Jones said, “I look back to whenever I was a freshman, we had a good senior group and they were succesful and I think they were big role models for us, so we just build off of that.”

The Lions are on the road for the second week in a row this week..

They are headed to Burnet for a showdown with the Bulldogs on Friday night at 7 p.m.