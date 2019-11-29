Brownwood falls to Argyle in 3rd round, 42-14

The Brownwood Lions hung with the Argyle Eagles earlier in their Class 4A Division I regional semi-final, but Argyle pulled away to a 42-14 victory on the legs of running back Luke Ferris.

The Lions fell behind early, but answered in the 1st quarter. Reece Rodgers scored on a 21-yard touchdown to tie the game up at 7.

Argyle scored the next 28 points in the game to put the game out of reach in the second and third quarters.

Brownwood’s best season since 2015 ends in the third round. The Lions finish 2019 with a 11-2 record.