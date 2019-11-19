Brownwood happy to be playing in second round

The Brownwood Lions are back in the Area round of the postseason for the first time since 2015.

The Lions dominated Ft. Worth Castleberry to punch their ticket to this week’s action.

It’s been a long dry spell for one of the best and most successful programs in Texas high school football history, but that’s in the past.

The Lions are rolling with 10 wins this season, and head coach Sammy Burnett and his team are excited about playing, at least, one more game.

Reece Rodgers said, “We came in with the right mind set, but in the first couple of drives, we had a botched kickoff and little slump in the first drive. We had to put trust in our defense and we came out, and we knew we could make plays and that’s what we did. We had the right mind set. Coach Burnett said we had to take it one week at a time. Our guys come together. We have a good bond, and we are ready to carry this thing as long as we can. We are playing for the people that wore the cloth before us. We just have to carry on tradition, and show them that we are one, and we are Brownwood.”

Brownwood takes on Alvarado for the Area championship on Friday night at North Texas in Denton.

Brownwood is 10-1 this year.

Alvarado is riding a nine game winning streak.