Brownwood has new faces, but the same high expectations

The Brownwood Lions are officially back on the field in 2020. Of course, this has been a very strange year as Abilene High, Cooper, and Wylie’s seasons have been delayed a month.

That means Brownwood, in Class 4A Division I, is the largest school in the Big Country to start out the regular season.

There are high expectations for this team.

Last they made a deep run in the playoffs.

They have lost some key faces but regardless they have high expectations moving forward.

Head Coach Sammy Burnett said, “We have great leadership number one, our senior class is strong, they have a great work ethic, they exemplify what it means to be a Brownwood Lion to our younger kids who are buying into it and are just following their lead. We have some key positions we have to fill but we think we have a great offensive line to start with. We’ve got some great running backs that are going to run the football. If we can run the football I think we can set up the passing game. We’ve got some young talent coming up that are untested but yet they’ll get an opportunity to do so.”

Blaize Espinoza said, “The great leadership we had with the last senior class, you just carry that on. They set the bar high for us going 11-2.”

The Lions are returning to the field under Head Coach Sammy Burnett who has battled his own struggles over the past year.

Burnett said, “When we got to the playoffs, I had ruptured colon. I was rushed to Hendrick Medical Center and I got to get that fixed. I went through a process for nine months where I had a colostomy bag and dealt with that and learned to deal with life with that.”

Espinoza said, “When we had to play Alvarado and Coach Jones stepped in, you saw how much it carried down to just Coach Jones, how much he puts off on the other coaches rubs off on you.”

Burnett said, “When August 8 gets here I’ll be fully recovered to do everything I want to do so I feel truly blessed by God to experience that.”

The Lions are set to open up the season on the road at Lampasas on August 28th.