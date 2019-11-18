Brownwood head coach Sammy Burnet recovering from surgery

Brownwood head football coach and athletic director Sammy Burnett is recovering from surgery, according to Brownwood media outlets.

The reports state that Burnett fell ill over the weekend and had successful surgery in Abilene.

Burnett’s Brownwood Lion football team is 10-1 this season, and getting ready for the Area round of the Class 4A Division I playoffs.

Assistant head coach David Jones is taking over as head coach until Burnett returns to the team.

The Lions play Alvarado on Friday night in Denton at 7:30pm.