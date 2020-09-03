Brownwood head coach to miss home opener, quarantined for close contact with Covid-19

Brownwood head football coach Sammy Burnett is quarantined and will not be on the sidelines for the Lions game on Friday night against Midland Greenwood.

Burnett’s quarantine is the result of close contact with someone that tested positive for Covid-19. He does not have the virus.

He told BCH Sports, “I am perfectly fine, feel great, no concerns.”

Burnett added he has to quarantine until September 15 which means Burnett won’t be available for next week’s game, either.

Assistant head coach David Jones takes over as the head coach until Burnett returns.