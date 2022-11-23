The Brownwood Lions are coming to Abilene to take on Wichita Falls in the Regional semifinals.

The Lions are the hottest team in the region in Class 4A Division I.

Head coach Sammy Burnett’s team is riding a six-game winning streak and are winning game by an average of 41 points.

That said, don’t expect them to lean on what happened in the past.

Burnett said, “We respect every opponent we play. You don’t get this far by being not very good, you’re a good football team. Our goal, what we work on every week, is minimize our penalties, don’t give up big plays on defense and dont’ turn the ball over. If we can do those three things we feel like we can be successful. Of course you have to win the kicking game which is important, all three phases. But we focus on turnovers, we focus on penalties, and we focus on not giving up big plays. We feel if we do that we can stay ahead of the chains and score points.”

The Brownwood Lions and Wichita Falls meet at ACU’s Wildcat Stadium on Friday night at 7 p.m.

Brownwood is 10-2. Wichita Falls is 8-4.