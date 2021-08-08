Brownwood Lions looking to bounce back in 2021 after not reaching their goals last season

High school football season is right around the corner, and like most teams the Brownwood Lions are hard at work preparing for the new season.

The Lions were 4-6 last year, and because of that Head Coach Sammy Burnett says the expectations are as high as ever for his team, and grinding on the gridiron in the summer heat is a step in the right direction.

“The more reps that we can get our kids, the more volume of kids that we can get getting reps, the better off our team is going to be from top to bottom. We rely on those big boys to go get after it, each of those starter to get after it, but you also have to have depth. When you don’t have tons of numbers, your kids have got to be skilled no matter what their position is, no matter what their skill set is, you’ve got to maximize their potential so that when they have the opportunity to get onto the field they’re prepared and ready to go, and these long practices give us opportunity to give everybody reps, not just your starters. So it’s important that we’re able to have this time, and we’re able to build our team from the bottom up, really,” said Burnett.

The Brownwood Lions kickoff the 2021 season against Lampasas on Friday, August 27th.