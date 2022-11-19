The Brownwood Lions are the last team from the Big Country to make it in the Class 4A Division I second round.

Friday, the Lions hit the road to Midland for the Area Championship game against the Canyon Eagles.

The Lions jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first. Then the Canyon was able to cut the lead and score the next 10 points in the thrid quarter.

Brownwood did not stop the fight as they came out on top to walk away with the “W”.

The final score of the game 31 to 10. The Lions advances to 10-2 on the season and claims area championship over Canyon.

Brownwood faces Wichita Falls next week at 7 p.m. at Abilene Christian University.