On Friday night, the Brownwood Lions went head to head with the Lapasas Badgers in a battle of first place teams.

In a back and forth high paced game, the Lions took care of business on their home floor 92-87.

This win improves the Lions to 20-7 on the season, with a 4-0 record in district play.

Brownwood’s next game is on the road Tuesday, February 1st, against Gatesville.