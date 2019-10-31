Brownwood prepared to face La Vega

Ready for a district championship game with defending state champion Waco La Vega, it’s a match up two of the top teams in the state this year.

Brownwood is ranked 6th by Harris ratings. The Pirates are ranked in number one in class 4A division one by Harris.

This is a great looking game, and head coach Sammy Burnet says his guys better come to play.

Head Coach Sammy Burnett said, “Playing a number one team in the state like La Vega that is extremely athletic, extremely confident in themselves and in what they do, they walk out on the field and expect to win every game. We’re going to have to control the offensive line, we’re going to have to be able to move the ball on the ground and keep the ball out of their hands, try to stop them from making the big plays and making them drive down the field and earn their points and if we do that and win the special teams game we feel like we have an opportunity to be in it.”

Drew Huff said, “They were state champs last year, everybody knows that. They’re going to come out and compete. We’re going to come back and compete with our same energy, too.” >>

The Lions and the Pirates meet tomorrow night.

Upside for Brownwood is that the game is at Gordon Wood stadium. The Lions are looking to win their first district championship since 2010. That game kicks at 7.