The Brownwood Lions are on the eve of their showdown with rival Stephenville.

This rivalry is one of the most heated, if not the most heated, in the state.

That still stands even though it’s not a district game this season.

The Lions want to beat the Yellowjackets, and the Yellowjackets want to beat the Lions.

All of that makes the week of the Battle of Highway 377 a fun week.

Head coach Sammy Burnett said, “Stephenville is the number one ranked team in the state. It’s the Battle of 377. It doesn’t matter the situation it’s always going to be a good ballgame. The fans get out for it. It’s a big rivarly game. It’s going to be exciting. They are a great football team, and for us to be able to play with them, we are going to have to play our “A” game. We know that. For us, it’s another game to test ourselves to know where we are at, whether we are in a good spot or whether there are some things to work and grow for because our big season starts in two weeks. That’s when Big Spring comes to Brownwood, and it means everything for our senior class, and what we are really working hard for, and that’s to advance to the state playoffs.”

This year’s Battle of Highway 377 is a top ten match up according to the Harris Ratings.

Brownwood is 4-6 in the last ten games against the Yellowjackets.

The 78th meeting between Brownwood and Stephenville is Friday night at 7 p.m.