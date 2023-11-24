CROWLEY, Texas (BCH Sports) – The Brownwood Lions are still alive after being challenged by the Springtown Porcupines on Friday night. The Lions winning the game, 37-17.

Brownwood quarterback Ike Hall helped the Lions build a 20-3 lead in the first half with a pair of touchdown passes to Carson Noe and a rushing touchdown.

Springtown came roaring back to cut that lead to 20-17 in the third quarter.

However, Brownwood scored the final 17 points of the game.

With the win, the Lions move on to the Class 4A Division I regional final against Decatur.