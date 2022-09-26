The Brownwood Lions continue the season on Friday night 63 miles north in Stephenville.

The Lions final non-district game is the Battle of Highway 377.

Sammy Burnet’s Lions are rolling right now with a four-game winning streak.

They are averaging 39 points a game on offense in those wins, and they’ve beaten some really good teams.

Taylor Bessent said, “It’s pretty awesome, I’ve been on this team a couple of years and we’ve only won four games the past two years I’ve been on it. So, it’s kind of fun to win four games already, only five games in.”

Isaac Gray said, “It feels great, I feel like we’re coming together and we’re all doing our jobs and we all know what to do. I think we’re ready.”

Head coach Sammy Burnett said, “To me, one of the greatest quotes I’ve ever heard was from radio, when the coach walks in to the coffee shop and he says, ‘Friday night when you’re looking for a win and Saturday morning when you’ve found one.’ Well we’ve been blessed to wake up Saturday morning and found some wins. It makes your weekend a whole lot better and makes you wanna work even harder. Like I said, it’s been a five year grind, but I think we’re starting to see some rewards of our effort.”

Stephenville is the next opponent for Brownwood.

This is one of themost heated rivalries in the state.

Brownwood is just 3-7 in the last ten meetings.

The Lions and the Yellowjackets meet on Friday night in Stephenville at 7:30 p.m.